India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Having suffered a brutal 0-2 whitewash defeat in Tests, the Indian cricket team will be looking for some revenge, as they gear up to host the Proteas for a three-match ODI series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. With the captain from the last series against the Aussies, Shubman Gill, injured, along with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who is also recovering from a brutal blow, Team India are playing this series under seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul. Team India Hit New Low: Gautam Gambhir-Coached Side Suffer Biggest-Ever Test Defeat by Runs as South Africa Complete 2–0 Sweep.

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, November 30. The Veteran pillars of the Men in Blue, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are back to represent the nation in the only format they play international cricket now, as the match is all set to be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. For the Proteas, their World Test Championship-winning captain Temba Bavuma will be leading in the IND vs SA ODI series. Team India Announce Squad for Upcoming ODI Series Against South Africa, KL Rahul to Lead as Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Miss Out Through Injury.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (c/wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen