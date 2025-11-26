The 25-year wait has come to an end for South Africa, and the Proteas have managed to win a Test in India, but also took the bar higher, sweeping the Men in Blue for a second time in their last three series at home. South Africa after Day 2 never looked in the Test, and credit must be given to Temba Bavuma, coach Shukri Conrad, having instilling confidence and belief within the players.
OUT! And Ravindra Jadeja goes for a maximum, and manages to get himself stumped. After scoring a 28th Test half-century, this was on the cards, with India losing all their specialist batters. Keshav Maharaj picks his first wicket of the innings. Jadeja st Verreynne b Maharaj 54(87) [4s-4 6s-2]
OUT! A nothing shot from Nitish Kumar Reddy, who goes for the reverse sweep, and perishes. Simon Harmer gets his sixth wicket of the innings, and South Africa are on the cusp of a historic win. Nitish Reddy c Verreynne b Harmer 0(3)
OUT! And, another one bites the dust. Simon Harmer claims his second-ever Test five-wicket haul, and Washington Sundar's stay in the middle has to end. Sundar poked outside the off-stump line and handed Markram his ninth catch of the match, which is the most by a fielder in a Test.
Up to Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to repeat their heroics from Manchester. Jadeja is nearing his half-century, which will be his 28th in Test cricket.
OUT! Sai Sudharsan's horror stay in the middle comes to an end. Sudharsan poked and persished as yet another batter hands a catch in the slip cordon. Senuran Muthusamy gets his first wicket in this Test. Sai Sudharsan c Markram b Muthusamy 14(139) [4s-1]
TEA! And, India safely go into Tea without further damage, after losing three wickets in the session. Sai Sudarshan and Ravindra Jadeja are clearly playing for survival, something India never imagined in home conditions.
After a flurry of wickets, Ravindra Jadeja and Sai Sudharsan have managed to stop the bleeding, with the pair adding 15 runs off 50-odd balls. It is all about delaying the inevitable for India, given their position in the Test.
OUT! Simon Harmer is making a mockery of Indian batters, and this time, Rishabh Pant becomes his newest victim. Pant wanted to defend the ball, but ended up handing a simple regulation catch to the slip region. Pant c Markram b Harmer 13(16) [4s-1 6s-1]
OUT! Simon Harmer gets his second of the over, and Dhruv Jurel has to walk back without much. Dhruv Jurel went for the forward defence, but only ended up giving a regulation catch to Aiden Markram in slips Dhruv Jurel c Markram b Harmer 2(3)
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India national cricket team required 522 runs on the final day of the second and final Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati against South Africa national cricket team. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. At stumps on Day 4, India are in a precarious position (27/2) with the Proteas needing eight more wickets to whitewash India 2-0.
Interestingly, only once has a side scored more than 400 runs on the final day and won the match, and that was 77 years ago, when Australia did. The visitors declared their second innings total at 260-5 to set up a daunting target of 549. Tristan Stubbs top-scored with 94 runs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja took a four-wicket haul. India needs 522 runs in the final to level the two-match Test series 1-1. South Africa won the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep
South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder