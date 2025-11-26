India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India national cricket team required 522 runs on the final day of the second and final Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati against South Africa national cricket team. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. At stumps on Day 4, India are in a precarious position (27/2) with the Proteas needing eight more wickets to whitewash India 2-0.

Interestingly, only once has a side scored more than 400 runs on the final day and won the match, and that was 77 years ago, when Australia did. The visitors declared their second innings total at 260-5 to set up a daunting target of 549. Tristan Stubbs top-scored with 94 runs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja took a four-wicket haul. India needs 522 runs in the final to level the two-match Test series 1-1. South Africa won the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder