New Delhi, August 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised date for the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 Examination. A new date has been announced on the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in. According to the official notification released by the agency on its website, the ARPIT Exam 2020 will be held on August 21, 2021 which is a Saturday. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. Tripura JEE 2021: Rescheduled Date Announced, Exam To Be Held on August 24.

The Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching 2020 Examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 2021. However the testing agency postponed it due to the assembly elections in West Bengal it was postponed. The exam was also postponed in the view of ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the country and the subsequent lockdown. Click Here To Check The Official Notification By NTA For APRIT 2020 Examination.

According to the notification, aspirants can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011 -40759000 or write to NTA at arpit@nta.ac.in in case of any clarification required regarding the examination. The programme was launched by the HRD Ministry in November, 2018 to undertake online professional development of 15 lakhs higher education faculty through SWAYAM, a MOOC platform.

