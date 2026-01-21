Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 on Wednesday, January 21, across various centers in India and abroad. Preliminary feedback from students who appeared for the JEE Mains 2026 first shift suggests an overall "moderate" difficulty level. While Physics and Chemistry were reportedly balanced and aligned with NCERT patterns, Mathematics continued its trend of being lengthy and calculation-intensive.

The JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 exams are scheduled to continue over the coming week, serving as the primary gateway for admission to prestigious undergraduate engineering programs at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Tight security measures and biometric verification were implemented at all centers to ensure a fair testing environment. Following the conclusion of the first shift at 12:00 PM, coaching experts and students began sharing insights into the specific nature of the questions asked. JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 for January 21 to 24 Examinations, Know Steps To Download.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose the questions you wish to raise objections to

Upload answers and the supported document PDF

Pay the answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save the JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a printout.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Paper: Subject-Wise Difficulty Breakdown

In the first shift, Physics was described as the easiest of the three sections. Most questions were formula-based, covering topics like Electromagnetism, Mechanics, and Modern Physics. Students noted that a thorough understanding of basic concepts was sufficient to score well in this section.

Chemistry followed a similar trend, with a heavy emphasis on Organic and Inorganic Chemistry. Several questions were lifted directly from NCERT textbooks, making it high-scoring for students who focused on the standard curriculum. Physical Chemistry questions were primarily confined to the numerical section. JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Errors: Common Mistakes, Correction Process, Deadline and What Students Must Do.

Mathematics was widely rated as the most difficult and time-consuming section. While the questions were not necessarily "out of syllabus," the steps required to reach the solutions were lengthy. High-weightage topics included Calculus, Vectors, and 3D Geometry.

JEE Mains 2026 Paper: Exam Pattern and Technical Experience

The JEE Main 2026 continues with its established format, consisting of 90 questions, out of which students must attempt 75. Each subject has 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and 10 Numerical Value Questions (of which only five are mandatory).

Technical reports from various centers across the country indicated a smooth experience with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) interface. No major glitches or delays were reported during the initial sessions, and students were provided with rough sheets and pens as per the updated guidelines.

Important Guidelines for Upcoming JEE Mains 2026 Shifts

Candidates appearing for subsequent shifts must carry a printed copy of their Admit Card along with a valid government-issued photo ID. The NTA has strictly prohibited electronic gadgets, jewelry, and specific types of footwear inside the examination hall.

The NTA is expected to release the provisional answer keys and scanned OMR sheets shortly after all shifts of Session 1 are concluded. Students will then have a window to challenge the keys before the final results and cut-offs for JEE Advanced are determined.

