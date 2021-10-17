Bhubaneswar, October 17: The result of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check and download the OSSTET 2021 result online from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. Apart from the OSSTET 2021 result, the BSE Odisha has also released the OMR sheet and the answer key of the OSSTET 2021 exam. Candidates can click here to check their OSSTET Result 2021.

The result released is for the examination that was conducted on September 1, 2021. All those candidates who registered themselves and took the exam on September 1 can check their results now online on bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can easily be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below on the official website.

OSSTET result 2021: How to download

Candidates have to visit the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' 2021-10-6 Results of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET), 2021.' Now enter the credentials mentioned above i.e. Roll Number and Name and click on 'view results The OSSTET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen You can download and print a copy of your result and scorecard for future references

The candidates who appeared for the OSSTET exam also had an opportunity to raise objections. Based on the objections raised, the final answer key has been prepared by BSE Odisha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2021 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).