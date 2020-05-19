Promote Final Year UG, PG Students Without Holding Exams: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant to UGC Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 19: Due to COVID-19 situation, exams of all colleges students except those in the final year have been suspended in Maharashtra. The State Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant in a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) has further requested to promote final year students of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released: Check and Download Timetable for Remaining Exams Online at cbse.nic.in.

In a letter to UGC Chairman, Samant said that conducted exams for nearly eight lakh to ten lakh students from all across Maharashtra and India by following all safety protocols is very challenging and may endanger the safety of the students. The minister said that final examinations should be terminated in view of the current situation. JEE Main 2020 Update: NTA Reopens Application Process, Here Are Steps to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"I request your goodself to kindly consider the option of promoting students without conducting exams of last year for UG/PG and grade them as per UGC guidelines. Request to please kindly issue guidelines in this regard for the betterment of students," Samant wrote.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant:

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had decided to promote students of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma (excluding agriculture, animal husbandry, and medical universities) to next class except for the final year students.

According to the Tuesday morning update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has surged to 35,058. Till now, 8,437 people have recovered in the state, while 1,249 deaths have been reported.