Chandigarh, June 28: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the deferment of all final semester and final year exams in the state. The examination of exit classes of all varsity-affiliated courses will remain postponed till at least July 15, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office. COVID-19: Maharashtra Not to Conduct Final Year Exams of AICTE, COA, PCI, BCI, NCTE and Hotel Management Courses.

A final decision, on whether the exams will be conducted or not, will be taken as per the awaited guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The guidelines are expected to be released shortly, as several state governments have asked the Centre to formulate nationwide rules for exams in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Update by ANI

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today announced postponement of exams for Exit classes in all universities of the state till July 15. Final decision on it will, however, be subject to new guidelines expected to be released by University Grants Commission any time: Punjab CMO — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

The decision by Punjab government comes a couple of days after the ICSE and CBSE cancelled the pending Class 10th and 12th examinations. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held between July 1-15, but were deferred as the health threat arising out of COVID-19 outbreak is yet to subside.

Singh's Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, in a statement issued on Friday, announced that the final year exams of professional and non-professional courses would also be postponed by Maharashtra in addition to the University exams.

Thackeray, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged him to instruct national level apex authorities like AICTE, COA, PCI, BCI, NCTE & National Council For Hotel Management and Catering Technology to endorse the decision of the state government.

