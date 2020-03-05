QS World University Rankings 2020: IIT Bombay, Delhi Among Top 50 'Engineering and Technology' Colleges Across The Globe

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 4: The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on Wednesday released the World University Rankings by Subject 2020. For the first time, Indian Technical institutions were placed among the top 50 list, with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay and IIT-Delhi securing 44th and 47th positions respectively in "Engineering and Technology" category. Top Engineering Colleges in India: IIT Madras, Delhi, Anna University Are Among the Best Institutes Ranked by NIRF 2019.

As per the latest ranking, IIT-Bombay has moved nine places from last year 53rd position. Overall, IIT Delhi improved on its 2019 performance by 14 places. The list was topped by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) followed by Stanford University and the University of Cambridge in second and third position in this category. IIT-Bombay Leads Among Indian Institutions in QS World University Ranking for Asia 2020, 8 Indian Universities in Top 100.

In terms of overall ranking, IIT-Bombay occupies 152nd position, IIT-Delhi 182nd place, closely followed by the Indian Institute of Science at 184th. Delhi University is ranked 474. The Universities of Mumbai and Pune are placed in the 801-1001 band of rankings.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings are considered as one of the three most widely read universities in the world, along with Times Higher Education World University Rankings and Academic Ranking of World Universities. The rankings are based on academic reputation, research quality, accomplishments and graduate employment.