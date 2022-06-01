Jaipur, June 1: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), or RBSE is all set to announce the Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams on Wednesday, June 1. According to reports, RBSE 12th Science and Commerce 2022 results are likely to be announced at 2 pm.

Students can check their results on the official websites of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Students will have to use their login credentials - roll number and registration number to check the results. Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: NBSE HSSLC, HSLC Results Decalred on Nbsenl.edu.in; Know How To Check and Other Details Here.

How To Check Results:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

or Click on the link for RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result

Enter your credentials including roll number and registration number

Submit

Download the result

As per the BSER, 2,32,005 students took Class 12 final exams in Science and 27,339 in Commerce stream this academic year which were conducted between March and April. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board for more details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2022 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).