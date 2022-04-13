New Delhi, April 13: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is actively recruiting eligible candidates for medical consultant (MC) positions in the bank on a contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of RBI. Applicants must note that they need to submit their application form in the prescribed format by April 25, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14 vacancies will be filled in the bank.

RBI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Applicant should possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine. Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply for this post. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 26 Agriculture Marketing Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here

Applicant should have a minimum two years post qualification experience practicing Allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic as Medical Practitioner. Applicant should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 40 kms from the Bank’s dispensaries.

RBI Recruitment 2022 Application Process

Eligible candidates may apply as per the format given in Annexure-I only. Application in a sealed cover should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 before 1700 hrs. on April 25, 2022. BPSC Recruitment 2022: 40,506 Vacancies for Post of Head Teacher Announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Details Here

RBI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The Bank will be conducting an interview for the shortlisted candidates. The Bank reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards etc. in order to limit the number of candidates to be called for interview. The decision of the Bank in this regard will be final. Applicants shortlisted after the interview will be subjected to medical examination as per prescribed norms and other document verification process before being empaneled as Medical Consultant (MC) on contract basis.

