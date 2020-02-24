RBSE Board Exam 2020: Rajasthan Class 12 Admit Card Released Online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER/ RBSE) has released the admit card for class 12 board exam 2020. Those who are appearing in the upcoming annual state board examination are advised to visit the official websit e of BSER; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To download the RBSE 12th admit card 2020, school authorities will have to log in with the respective school login ID and password to obtain the hall tickets for its students. Candidates will not be able to download the Rajasthan board class 12 admit card from the website. They can only collect it from their respective schools before the beginning of the board exam. UP Board Exam 2020: After Class 12 Physics Question Paper Leak, Board Likely to Conduct Re-Examination.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2020 will start from March 5, 2020. The admit cards will be distributed to the RBSE 12th students after adding the signature of the school principal. Without the admit card, no candidates will be given an entry to the examination hall. They are further advised to report to their exam centre before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute hassle. The information printed on the RBSE 12th admit card 2020 should be verified by the candidates. And in case of any misinformation, they must immediately alert the board.

The RBSE Class 12 board exam 2020 will end on April 3. According to reports, around 11,79,830 candidates have registered to participate in the Rajasthan state board exams 2020. The examinations will be conducted at 5,674 centres in the state.