Amaravathi, March 3: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the hall tickets for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) March 2026 examinations. Students registered for the Class 10 board exams can now download their admit cards through the board's official website at bse.ap.gov.in. The release marks a critical step for hundreds of thousands of candidates as they prepare for the state-wide examinations scheduled to begin later this month.

Accessing the Admit Cards

To download the hall tickets, students or school heads are required to visit the official BSEAP portal. The process involves selecting the respective district, school name, and then choosing the individual student’s name from the provided list. Candidates must also enter their date of birth to authenticate the download. AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at bse.ap.gov.in; Here’s How To Download.

The board has categorized the hall ticket downloads into different streams, including Regular, Private, OSSC (Oriental SSC), and Vocational candidates, ensuring that all student groups can access their specific documentation.

Essential Candidate Information

The hall ticket serves as a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. It contains vital information including the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, and the specific address of the assigned examination center. AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 to Be Released Soon at bie.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Dates and Steps to Download Admit Card.

The document also outlines the comprehensive exam schedule. Students are advised to verify all personal details printed on the card. In the event of any discrepancies—such as spelling errors in the name or issues with the photograph—candidates should immediately contact their respective school principals or the district educational officer for corrections.

Examination Guidelines and Conduct

The BSEAP has issued a set of instructions that students must adhere to during the examination period. Candidates are encouraged to reach their designated centers at least 30 to 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam to avoid last-minute delays.

Strict protocols regarding prohibited items are in place. Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators, are strictly forbidden inside the examination hall. Students are only permitted to carry their admit card and basic stationery items required for the paper.

Background and Significance

The AP SSC examinations are a significant academic milestone in Andhra Pradesh, determining eligibility for higher secondary education and various vocational courses. This year, the board has emphasized streamlined digital access to admit cards to reduce administrative delays and ensure that students in rural and urban areas alike receive their credentials well in advance of the first paper.

With the hall tickets now available, the focus shifts to the final phase of preparation for the students, as the education department completes the logistical arrangements for hundreds of examination centers across the state.

