Mumbai, January 6: Yamaha is reportedly preparing to fill a significant gap in its global supersport lineup with the introduction of the all-new Yamaha R2. Scheduled for a 2026 debut, the motorcycle is expected to serve as a bridge between the entry-level R15 and the mid-weight R3. This development follows Yamaha’s strategy to streamline its "R" series nomenclature, providing a tiered progression for riders moving up from small-capacity engines to more performance-oriented machines.
The upcoming Yamaha R2 is anticipated to adopt the aggressive design language seen in the recently updated R9 and R1. According to industry leaks, the bike will feature a sharp, aerodynamic fairing with integrated winglets and a central LED projector headlamp flanked by sleek DRLs. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the R2 is designed to offer a more committed riding posture compared to its smaller siblings, targeting enthusiasts who seek a dedicated track-focused experience in the quarter-litre segment. KTM RC 160 Sports Bike Likely To Launch in India in January 2026; Expected Price, Engine, Features and Other Details Here.
Yamaha R2 Specifications and Features (Expected)
The Yamaha R2 is expected to be powered by a new 200cc to 230cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. This powertrain is tipped to deliver approximately 25-28 PS of power and 20-22 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The motorcycle will likely feature a lightweight trellis or deltabox frame, inverted (USD) front forks, and a rear monoshock to ensure precise handling on both streets and circuits. Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in January 2026: From Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV to Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Here’s a List of New Vehicles Arriving Next Month.
In terms of electronics, the R2 is rumoured to include a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and call alerts. To maintain a competitive edge, Yamaha is expected to equip the bike with dual-channel ABS, a switchable traction control system, and a quickshifter as an optional or standard feature on higher trims. The braking setup will likely consist of large petal discs at both ends, supported by radial-mounted calipers for improved stopping power.
Yamaha R2 Price in India (Expected)
The Yamaha R2 price in India is expected to be positioned strategically between the R15 V4 and the R3, with estimates suggesting a starting price of INR 2,20,000 to INR 2,50,000 (ex-showroom). This pricing would place it in direct competition with the KTM RC 200 and the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. While Yamaha has not officially confirmed the Indian launch timeline, the growing demand for premium small-capacity sportbikes makes India a high-priority market for this model.
The 2026 launch window aligns with Yamaha’s broader plan to update its entire supersport portfolio to comply with stricter global emission norms. By introducing the R2, Yamaha aims to provide a more accessible alternative to the twin-cylinder R3, which currently sits in a significantly higher price bracket due to its import status.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).