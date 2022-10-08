New Delhi, October 8: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Multi-Tasking Staff Tier-1 exam result 2022 on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their SSC MTS Tier 1 result 2022 with their login credentials such as roll number.

Staff Selection Commission conducted the Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 from July 5 to July 26, 2022, at various centers all over the country.

Candidates who clear the SSC MTS 2022 Teir 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the SSC MTS Paper 2. Candidates are shortlisted for SSC MTS 2022 via various stages of selection including the Paper 1 i.e. Computer Based Examination (CBE), Paper- 2 (Descriptive) and Document Verification.

How to Download SSC MTS Result 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Go to “Result” tab – ‘Others’ section

Click on the result link for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination

The SSC MTS result merit list will appear on screen

Download and check by searching roll number.

Paper 2 or descriptive paper is tentatively scheduled for November 6. Admit cards for the exam will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices of the commission about a week before the date of examination.

Candidates' individual scorecards will be available on the commission's website from October 17 to November 6.

