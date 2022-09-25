On Sunday, the National Testing Agency said that it will declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate result tomorrow. According to reports, the CUET PG Results 2022 will be declared on or before 4 pm. Once declared, the CUET PG Results 2022 will be available on the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in and on NTA at ntaresults.nic.in. Ahead of CUET PG results, the NTA released the final answer key of the exam on Saturday, September 24.

NTA To Declare Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Result

National Testing Agency to declare Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) result tomorrow.#CUETPGResult2022 pic.twitter.com/CoRJsKKIuS — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 25, 2022

CUET PG 2022 Result Tomorrow

National Testing Agency to declare Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) result tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/07YnAYGi2H — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)