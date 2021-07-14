Kochi, July 14: Kerala's Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has declared the Kerala SSLC Result 2021. Those who appeared can check the Kerala SSLC Result 2021 at these websites; keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Scroll down to know steps to check the Kerala SSLC class 10 or DHSE 10th results. CLAT 2021: Admit Card Released Online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Know How to Download.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan held class 10 board exams this year from April 8 to 28. Around 4.2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was conducted in 2947 centres including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep. Practical exams were not held due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC Result 2021 started on June 7. JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Released for April Session 3 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download E-Admit Cards.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: How to Check

Visit official websites - keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the SSLC Class 10 Result tab.

Enter the required details to get the Kerala SSLC Result.

Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

The Kerala SSLC Result 2021 is based on a 9-point grading system. The highest grade value is 9 (Outstanding) and the lowest is 1 (Need Improvement). The grading is done on a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the SAY or Save A Year exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2021 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).