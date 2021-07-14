New Delhi, July 14: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 10 result for academic year 2020-21 on Wednesday. Al the students were declared pass. The results has been uploaded on the official website of the board. Students can visit the official website of the MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in to view and download the result. Students can also check the MP board Class 10 results on websites- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MPPSC Prelims 2021: Admit Card Released Online at mppsc.nic.in; Know How to Download.

The class 10 examination was cancelled by the board amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in pre-boards, units tests and internal assessment. According to reports, 50 per cent weightage will be given to pre-boards, 30 percent to unit tests, while the remaining 30 per cent to internal assessment. MPBSE Class 11 & Class 9 Result 2021 Declared Online at vimarsh.mp.gov.in; Here is How You Can Check It.

Here Is How To View & Download MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 From Official Website Of MPBSE:

Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in

Click on the link for MPBSE Class 10 Result 2021 available on the home page

A new page will open

Login by entering your credentials as required

The MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future references

Alternatively, students can also view their results on mobile phone by using MPBSE Mobile app. Around 11 lakh students have registered for MP Board Class 10 examination for the session 2020-21. The MPBSE has also cancelled Class 12 examination 2021 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The result for Class 12 is yet to be announced by the board.

