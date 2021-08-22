Chennai, August 22: The Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC Result 2021 will be released tomorrow, i.e. August 23, by the state Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). Students who have registered for the class 10 exam 2021 can check scores on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Mark sheets can be downloaded after 11 am. Results can also be checked at dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The board exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result will be [repared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. The board will mark the students using an 80:20 formula. As per this evaluation criteria, 80 percent weightage will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams, and the remaining 20 percent of marks will be calculated on the basis of the attendance in the class during the academic year.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in .

and . On the home page, click on the link to check the SSLC Class 10 Result 2021.

Enter your login credentials, including board roll number and date of birth.

Click on “Submit”

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

Students can also check the scores on the third-party website- indiaresults.com. Minimum 35 percent marks are required to be declared pass. Last month, Tamil Nadu’s DGE declared the results for class 12. All the students were declared pass. Notably, class 12 board exams were also cancelled due to the pandemic.

