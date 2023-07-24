Mumbai, July 24: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to announce the Supplementary exam results for Higher Secondary second year (HSE) or Class 12 today, July 24. The TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 is likely to be declared today anytime soon. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 can check their results on the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the HSE 12th Supplementary examination can check their Supplementary results using their registration number and date of birth. The DGE said that after the results are announced, students can apply for photocopies of answer sheets for Rs 275 per paper. On the other hand, for totalling of marks, students have to Rs 205 per subject, except for Biology for which the fee is Rs 305. UGC NET Result 2023: NTA Likely To Declare National Eligibility Test Exam Results Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scores and Update on Final Answer Key.

Steps To Check TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023:

Visit the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "HSE 2nd year supplementary results" link

Next, enter using your login credentials and other details

Click on submit

Your TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

In the regular results of Class 12th exam, the Tamil Nadu board saw an overall pass percentage of 94.03 percent. A total of 3,49,697 boys and 4,05,753 girls passed the TN HSE examinations. Students can also check their Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary exam results on tnresults.nic.in. CUET PG Result 2023 Out: NTA Declares Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate Results on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is also expected to announce the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 exam results soon. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2203 examination can check their results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in once declared.

