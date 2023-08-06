Mumbai, August 6: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu announced the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result today, August 6. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 can check their seat allotment results by visiting the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Candidates can download their provisional allotment letter from August 7 to August 11. Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 of the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 have to report to the institutes assigned to them by 5 pm on August 11. GATE 2024 Registration Process Likely to Begin on August 24, Check Complete Details Here.

Steps To Check TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

Click on the UG courses link on the homepage

Next, click on the seat allotment list

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check the seat allotment list

Take a printout for future reference

The verification of documents will take place in the colleges that have been allocated to the candidates. Candidates who are allotted seats are advised to bring their original documents to college besides scanned copies of their documents for verification. UP Board Compartment Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10th and 12th Compartment Examination Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at results.upmsp.edu.in, Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) March 2023 examination results were announced on Friday, August 4. Candidates who appeared for the KTET March 2023 examination can check their results by visiting the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

