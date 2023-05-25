Today, May 25, 2023, at 2 PM, the Maharashtra board will announce the results of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination. The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2023 may be found on the official website, maharesult.nic.in, for those who took the HSC test between February 21 and March 21, 2023. You may check the result online by entering your roll number and your mother's first name. Nearly 14 lakh students will also be able to get an SMS with their HSC results for 2023. Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2023 Date: MSBSHSE to Declare Class 12 Results on May 25 on mahresult.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecard.

MSBSHSE to Declare Class 12 Results

Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2023 Date: MSBSHSE to Declare Class 12 Results on May 25 on mahresult.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecard

