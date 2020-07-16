Kolkata, July 16: West Bengal Higher Education Department on Thursday issued a circular stating that every communication proposed to be made by Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankar to any State-aided University shall be routed through the department. The circular arrived after Governor Jagdeep Dhankar alleged that state education is politically caged and controlled.

Issuing the circular, the Higher Education Department said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Every communication proposed to be made by Chancellor to any State-aided University shall be routed through the Dept & action on such communication shall be taken once the same is endorsed by Dept. However, there shall be no Chancellor's Secretariat." Burdwan University Pro-VC Selection Row: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Unhappy With State Govt, Says Will 'Lead From The Front With a Straight Bat'.

Here's what the West Bengal Higher Education Department said:

Earlier, the West Bengal governor had alleged that the state education is politically caged and controlled. Adding on, he had said that political grip on education is tightening and it will hurt students, education scenario and society in large.

Apart from this, Dhankar -- who is also the Chancellor of state universities -- had alleged that he scheduled a virtual conference with Vice-Chancellors of Universities on July 15, but the state government said that there is no provision for the virtual conference under the rules.

