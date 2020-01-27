West Bengal WBPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2020 to Be Released Today Online at wbpsc.gov.in

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is set to release the admit cards for the preliminary exam today, January 27, 2020. Once released, the WBPSC Admit Card 2020 will be made available on the official website of the commission, wbpsc.gov.in for candidates to check and download. The West Bengal Civil Service exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 9, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 2:30 pm. All those who applied will appear in the WBPSC 2020 prelims exam that will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. In this article, you can find all the details related to the WBPSC 2020 admit card download process. CBSE CTET 2020: Application Process Starts From January 24, Exam on July 5, Get Other Details.

According to the official notification, the WBPSC 2020 admit card will be available at the website till January 31, 2020. However, the hall tickets for the prelims exam can only be downloaded from February 1, 2020. The WBPSC preliminary exam will consist of only one paper on General Studies, and there will be a total of 200 objective type multiple choice questions carrying 200 marks. Candidates will get two and a half hours to answer the questions on the exam day. The notification further reads that mobile phone and other gadgets of communication are strictly banned on the campus of the examination hall.

How to Download WBPSC Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website; wbpsc.gov.in.

Once released, the WBPSC Admit Card 2020 link will be activated.

Click on the link and submit all the required details.

Your WBPSC Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the WBPSC preliminary recruitment examination. Along with the admit card, candidates should also carry a valid photo id proof like PAN card or passport or driving licence or voter’s card or bank passbook for verification process at the examination centre.