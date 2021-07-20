Chandigarh, Jul 20: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram district's Khawaspur on Sunday.

Besides, the seriously injured in the incident will be provided financial assistance of Rs one lakh, an official spokesperson said here. Gurugram Building Collapse: 2 Dead After 1 More Body Recovered From Debris in Khawaspur Area; Rescue Operation Underway.

Three people died and one person was injured in the incident.The building was located on the Pataudi road in Farrukhnagar in Gurugram.

A warehouse company had built the building to house labourers, police had earlier said.

Two of the deceased were from Bhiwani in Haryana and one was from Uttar Pradesh.The injured person was also from Uttar Pradesh, police said.