Mumbai, November 1: The Central government recently hiked the DA and DR for the central employees. Amid this, several reports are saying that the government might soon decide upon hiking the fitment factor. For the past few months, several employee unions have been pressing the demand to raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. If reports are to be believed, the endless wait of the employees might end soon.

As per media reports, the government can take a decision on the fitment factor hike after next year's Union Budget. Currently, the lowest basic salary of government employees is Rs 18000. If the decision is to raise the fitment factor, then the salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000. If the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will get a three-fold hike. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Updates: When Will Central Government Employees Receive Next DA Hike? Is 8th CPC on Cards? All You Need To Know.

The Union Cabinet had on September 28, 2022, approved the hike of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 4 percent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2022 based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of the All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June 2022. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Dearness Relief Calculation and Rules of Commutation to Pensioners Explained Here.

Amid this, several reports also said the next DA Hike for central employees might happen on January 23. The employees might get a 3 to 4 percent DA Hike in the next year.

