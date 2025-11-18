New Delhi, November 18: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has partnered with Behavioural Insights Limited (BIT), a behavioural research organisation, to make the Aadhaar Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) process smoother and more user-friendly for children. The MBU is required twice in a child’s life, at ages 5 and 15, and includes fresh fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs. The collaboration aims to simplify the experience for families and ensure that children’s Aadhaar data remains accurate.

UIDAI has noted that many parents tend to delay completing biometric updates due to confusion, lack of awareness, or inconvenience in reaching enrolment centres. These delays often result in children being unable to access Aadhaar-linked schemes and essential services. To tackle this, UIDAI and BIT will study the behavioural patterns of parents to understand what prevents timely updates. Based on this research, the team will design nudges, reminders, and communication tools to guide families through the process with ease. Aadhaar Reforms Announced: UIDAI Rolls Out Aadhaar Update System With Revised Service Fee Structure, Digital KYC and More; Check Details.

Fee Waiver to Boost Participation

To encourage more parents to complete their child’s MBU on time, UIDAI has waived the biometric update fee for children aged 7 to 15 years for one year, starting 1 October 2025. The temporary waiver aims to remove financial barriers and is expected to benefit millions of families across the country. New Aadhaar App: UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App; From Features to Steps To Download, All You Need To Know.

How to Update Aadhaar Biometrics

Step 1

Book an appointment at your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra for the biometric update.

Visit the centre on the scheduled appointment date.

Step 2

Fill out the correction/update form at the centre.

Enter your name, address, Aadhaar number, and specify what details you want to update.

Step 3

Your photograph will be taken and your biometrics, fingerprints and iris scan, will be recorded.

Once verified, your updated biometrics will be processed and applied within a few days.

Why the Initiative Matters

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said the partnership blends technology with behavioural insights to make Aadhaar services more accessible. BIT CEO Rachel Coyle emphasised that evidence-based behavioural tools can significantly improve timely biometric updates.

Updating biometrics at the correct age ensures that children can seamlessly access government schemes, education-related benefits, welfare programmes, and identity services. Parents can visit any authorised Aadhaar Enrolment Centre with the child’s Aadhaar number, and the list of centres is available on the Bhuvan Aadhaar portal.

