Chris Davis was born and raised in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. In his early life, he was known for his pole vaulting and ability to jump high hurdles in Upper Darby High School’s track and field. Although Davis was a phenomenal school athlete, he found a passion for fine art and graphic design at a young age. After graduating high school, Davis then attended East Stroudsburg University to run track. He continued running for two years at college before he stopped to redirect his focus on campus organizations.

Chris Davis stated that he doesn’t do well on standardized testing so his grades were not always the best. On the contrary, Davis absolutely excelled when it came to any sort of job or internship. Shortly after college, Davis began to work at Comcast HQ in Center City, Philadelphia. The commute wasn’t far and the view from the 42nd floor was well worth it. Chris was hired as a media specialist and he worked in retail in the sales department.

This opportunity really set him up for success because not only did he network and grow a bunch of new relationships, but he learned a lot about leadership and working for a multi-billion dollar company. More recently, Chris Davis and co-founder Jason Bramble launched a world-class sales and marketing company called Revcarto. Revcarto’s goal is to help business to business companies align their teams and implement better systems. In about one year, they locked in three amazing clients and they are only growing from here. As their clientele is growing, so is their team.