Lucknow, February 24: A shocking case of alleged patricide has emerged from Lucknow, where a 21 year old man is accused of shooting his father dead, dismembering the body and hiding the remains inside a drum at their residence. Police said the crime was triggered by repeated disputes over preparation for the NEET competitive exam.

The victim, 50 year old Manvendra Pratap Singh, owner of Vardhman Pathology, was reported missing on February 20. Following a missing person complaint, police launched an investigation that led them back to the family home. During questioning, the victim’s son, Akshat Pratap, allegedly broke down and confessed to the crime. Chandrapur Shocker: Man Kills Mother With Kicks And Punches Over Bitter Gourd Curry in Maharashtra.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Veer, an argument broke out between father and son over exam preparation. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly used a rifle to shoot his father, causing his death. Gurugram Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl, Buries Body in Pit.

Police said the accused then attempted to destroy evidence. He reportedly moved the body from the third floor to a vacant room on the ground floor, cut it into pieces and disposed of some body parts near Sadarona village. The remaining parts were hidden inside a drum kept inside the house. Several body parts were later recovered from both the house and the nearby area.

A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence. Senior officers also inspected the spot. The body has been sent for post mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway. Police have taken the accused into custody and said a case will be registered under relevant sections of law.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the city, raising concerns about academic pressure and mental stress among students preparing for competitive exams like NEET.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

