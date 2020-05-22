Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Assam State Lucky Draw Results of May 22, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Man jobless because of COVID-19 wins lottery (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Image used for representational purposes only

Guwahati, May 22: The Assam state lottery results for Friday, May 22 will be announced on the official lottery website today. Individuals who have purchased the tickets for the lucky draw are advised to visit the official website and check if they are lucky to win the prize for Assam lottery today. The lottery in Assam is held three times everyday. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

On Thursday, the result for Assam state lottery named 'Assam Future Tender' was announced oat 12 noon. The results for other lotteries named 'Assam Singam Blue' and 'Assam Kuil Best' will be announced at 5 pm and 8 pm on Friday respectively. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The state lottery in Assam is organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. There are certain rules that the winner has to follow. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

Apart from Assam, the sale of tickets for Kerala state lottery resumed on Thursday. The state lottery tickets are being sold after almost two months now as it was shut due to COVID-19 lockdown. It must be noted that the sale of tickets is not allowed on Sunday as a complete lockdown will be observed on the state on Sunday.