Guwahati, September 19: Assam lottery results for all the three state lotteries Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink and Assam Kuil King for Saturday, will be declared online on the Assam Lottery's official website. Assam lottery gives people a chance exciting prizes up to Rs 5 lakh. People can visit the Assam lottery website In Assam, three lotteries are held daily and each lottery has a different and unique name. On all the days of the week, the first Assam lottery result is announced at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. Click Here to Check Assam Lottery Results for Saturday.

The Assam lottery ticket is being sold for Rs 7. The result for 'Assam Future Good' has been announced at 12 noon today while the results for the other two lotteries- 'Assam Singam Pink' and 'Assam Kuil King' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm, respectively. The first prize winner is eligible to get an award of Rs 5 lakh, the second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000.

The prize money for all three lotteries is the same every day. The Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam is responsible for organising and regulating the Assam lotteries in the northeastern state. The winners who win over Rs 10,000 have to submit a claim within 30 days of declaration of Assam lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

