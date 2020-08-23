Guwahati, August 23: The lottery results for Assam state lotteries for Sunday, July 12 will be announced on the official lottery website. People who have purchased the Assam lottery tickets can visit the official website of Assam lottery at

People have a chance to win exciting prizes in the state lotteries in Assam. In Assam, the lotteries are held three times everyday. Each lottery has a unique name. The results for 'Assam Future Loving' has been declared at 12 noon, while that of 'Assam Singam White' and 'Assam Kuil Super' will be declared at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The prize money of the Assam lottery ticket is Rs 7 on all the days of the week and is the same every day.

The first prize winner is eligible to win an award of Rs 5 lakh, the second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' organises and regulates the Assam lotteries. The winners who win over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

