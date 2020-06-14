Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Loving, Assam Singam White, Assam Kuil Super on June 14, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Guwahati, June 14: The Assam state lottery results for Sunday, June 14 will be announced on the official lottery website today. People who have brought the tickets for the lucky draw are advised to visit the official website and check if they are lucky to win the prize for Assam lottery today. The lottery in Assam is held three times everyday. The results for the 12 noon state lottery named 'Assam Future Loving' and the 5 pm state lottery named 'Assam Singam White' for Sunday have been declared on the official site.

The results for the third lottery of the day named 'Assam Kuil Super' will be announced at 8 pm today. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lucky winners can win up to Rs 5 Lakh. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

In Assam, the lotteries in the state are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. There are certain rules that the winner has to follow. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

