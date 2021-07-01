New Delhi, July 1: A bank holiday means people can not make transactions and other activities at branches. Sometime, weekend offs clubbed with holiday linked with religious or cultural event stretch bank holidays for 2-4 days. The list of bank holidays in July, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), includes 15 holidays in total. However, not all holidays will be observed in each state. Below is a state-wise list of bank holidays in July, 2021. SBI ATM Rule Changes From July 1, 2021: Cash Withdrawal at ATMs and Bank Branches to Become Costlier, Know Details Here.

In July, there will be four Sundays (July 4, July 11, July 18 and July 25). All private and public sector banks in the country will remain shut on these four dates. All banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Therefore, banks will remain shut on July 10, the second Saturday of the month and July 24, the fourth one. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2021 for Free PDF Download: Know List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.

In addition, a majority of banks in India will remain shut on July 21 because Bakrid or Eid al-Adha may fall on that day. Due to some other regional or state-level festivals, banks will be closed few more days in those respective states.

State-Wise List of Bank Holidays in July, 2021:

List of Bank Holidays (Photo Credits: File Image)

Of the total 15 bank holidays in July, six are weekend offs, meaning all banks across the country will remain shut those days. Except for Eid al-Adha, eight holidays are related to particular states. Therefore, banks in states where the particular festival is not considered major, will remain open.

