Bengaluru, February 7: The Bank of Baroda has released the official notification outlining the complete schedule and examination process for the Office Assistant (Peon) Recruitment 2025-26. Candidates who have already registered are advised to carefully review the updated timeline, eligibility conditions and selection procedure, as these will govern the upcoming stages of recruitment.

As per the notification, the preliminary online examination for the Peon post will be conducted on February 22 and 23, 2026. The exam will consist of three sections - English Language Knowledge, Elementary Arithmetic, and a Psychometric Test (Reasoning). Each section will carry 25 questions for 25 marks, taking the total score to 75 marks. The total duration of the examination is 60 minutes, with 20 minutes allotted to each section. BSNL SET Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, Salary, Important Dates.

The exam will follow a negative marking scheme, with 0.25 marks deducted for every incorrect answer, while unanswered questions will not attract any penalty. Candidates must secure the prescribed sectional and overall cut-off marks to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Open for 28,740 Vacancies, Know How To Apply Online on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

For candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, minority communities, ex-servicemen and persons with benchmark disabilities, the bank will conduct online Pre-Examination Training (PET) from February 10 to February 15, 2026. Details regarding access to the PET portal will be made available on the official Bank of Baroda website ahead of the training window.

The Bank of Baroda Peon Admit Card 2026 will be released online through the bank’s official recruitment portal. Candidates must log in via the careers section using their credentials to download and print the admit card. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without a valid admit card, and applicants are advised to verify all details printed on it.

A total of 500 Office Assistant (Peon) vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) and should be proficient in the local language of the state they are applying for. The age limit is set between 18 and 26 years, with applicable age relaxations provided as per government norms.

The selection process includes a preliminary examination, main examination, document verification and medical examination. Candidates clearing each stage successfully will be considered for final appointment.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official Bank of Baroda recruitment website for updates related to admit card release, PET access links, exam guidelines and further instructions related to the selection process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

