Mumbai, August 1: Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts the popular Shillong Teer game at the Polo Ground in Shillong, drawing eager participants every week. Today, Friday, August 1, 2025, players are waiting to check the latest Shillong Teer Results for the Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer result for this date will be announced online, offering real-time updates through websites. Enthusiasts can easily access the Shillong Teer Result Chart to verify winning numbers and plan their next bets.

For today’s Shillong Teer Result on August 1, 2025, portals like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in will publish detailed winning numbers. The Shillong Teer Result Chart helps players track Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes, providing a clear overview of the game’s results. To stay updated on the latest winning numbers and results, participants can visit these sites and click on the relevant date link for quick access. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 31, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Shillong Teer Result on August 1, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the winning numbers and result chart, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results for both Round 1 and Round 2 are announced daily, with the first round starting around 10:30 AM and the second round shortly after. To find your results, select the option labelled "Shillong Teer Result Chart," then choose the date "August 1, 2025" to view the winning numbers for both rounds. The result chart displays the last two digits of arrows hitting the target, which determine the winning numbers. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below. Shillong Teer Result Today, July 31, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game conducted in Meghalaya, primarily at the Polo Ground in Shillong, from Monday to Saturday. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game features 50 skilled archers who shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second at a fixed target. Participants place bets by picking a number between 00 and 99, hoping to match the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. The game is played in two rounds daily, and the winning numbers are derived from the arrow count. Shillong Teer is legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act and is a popular cultural and gaming tradition in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).