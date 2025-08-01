Kolkata, August 1: As local authorities gear up to declare the Kolkata Fatafat Result today, August 1, 2025, lottery players in Kolkata are eagerly waiting for the live updates. The Kolkata FF result, known for its Satta Matka-style gameplay, will be released in eight rounds starting from 10 AM. Participants can check the live winning numbers by visiting websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. With a new result every 90 minutes, the game maintains high engagement throughout the day. Players must stay alert to follow the chart as the numbers are announced round by round.

The Kolkata FF result chart is updated in real time and is available to view on the websites mentioned above. Played exclusively in Kolkata, this game runs from Monday to Sunday and is regulated under West Bengal’s legal lottery framework. The eight rounds or "bazis" provide multiple opportunities to win, making the game popular among locals. Players keen on keeping track of the Kolkata Fatafat Result for August 1, 2025, can scroll below or access the online portals directly. Stay tuned for the full list of winning numbers as the draws unfold live across the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 31, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 1, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata FF is a legal lottery game operated under the regulations of West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. The game requires players to be physically present in Kolkata and involves guessing numbers across multiple rounds called "bazis," with participants needing to calculate passing record numbers to increase their chances of winning. Players looking to understand the game better can find numerous YouTube tutorials that explain the playing techniques and strategies in detail. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Across India, states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal legally operate various lotteries, including popular ones like Shillong Teer and Nagaland State Lotteries. While Kolkata FF remains popular, LatestLY advises players to exercise caution due to the financial risks and legal implications involved in gambling activities.

