Mumbai, March 12: The Bodoland Lottery Department will be announcing the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) today, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of Assam’s most popular state-run lotteries. The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared online at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, featuring the winners’ list with ticket numbers. Those participating in Wednesday's lucky draw can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery Result is released three times a day, making it a highly anticipated event for lottery enthusiasts in Assam. Some of the other popular lotteries in the region include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is available online at bodolotteries.com for easy access, allowing participants to check their winning ticket numbers. Unlike many ad-heavy platforms, the official website provides ad-free access to the Bodoland Lottery Result for a seamless experience. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is officially declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM every day. Participants can check the results online at bodolotteries.com, the only authorized platform for verifying winning numbers. For convenience, the results are available in PDF format, ensuring easy accessibility. Click here to download the latest results without any ad interruptions. The PDF file contains the winners' list and ticket numbers, making it simple to verify your entry.

While lottery games are a popular form of entertainment in India, they are legally permitted in only 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Nagaland, where government-run lotteries operate under strict regulations. Various state lotteries offer multiple draws daily, such as Nagaland's Dear Lottery and Kerala Lottery, attracting thousands of participants. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

However, LatestLY advises players to approach lotteries responsibly, keeping in mind the risks involved. Gambling should always be done within one’s financial limits, and individuals should be aware of legal restrictions in their respective states.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).