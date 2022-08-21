Mumbai, August 21: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will end the recruitment process for the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 (CRP PO/MT-XII) for Vacancies of 2023-24 on Monday, August 22. Candidates who are interested and eligible and have not applied yet can apply online on the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in.

Candidates must note that the preliminary and main online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process, for selection of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions in Participating Banks, are expected to take place in October or November 2022. ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 108 Vacancies of Constable Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The IBPS PO Recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 6932 vacancies. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must possess graduate degree in any field from a university approved by the Indian government, or any qualification recognized equivalent by the Central Government. Here's the direct link to apply.

In order to apply for IBPSC PO Recruitment 2022, candidates must be between the age of 20 years to 30 years.

IBPSC PO Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in

Click on the apply link on the homepage

Fill the application form

Next, submit the application form

Take a printout for future reference

