New Delhi, June 10: A number of people have complained on social media that they were unable to book a slot for vaccination against COVID-19 because CoWIN portal has blocked them. Blocked persons are receiving a message which reads: "Your Account is Blocked Due To Exceeding Our Search Limit, Please read our terms of service." Now, a report has confirmed that CoWIN is blocking users over excessive search for slots and OTP generation. COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate: You Can Flag Errors in Name, Birth Year and Gender on CoWIN Portal, Know Steps Here.

CoWIN portal is blocking user carrying out more than 1,000 searches for vaccine slots or those generating more than 50 OTPs within 24 hours, TOI reported today citing an official. In addition, those making more than 20 searches within 15 minutes will be blocked. The system has blocked at least 6,000 users across the country so far. New Vaccine Rules For Students Going Abroad, Olympic Athletes: Link CoWIN Certificate To Passport.

"If somebody is doing more than 20 searches for slots in a 15-minute duration, there could be something fishy. The idea is to ensure those booking slots manually do not end competing with bots," the official was quoted as saying. Users found doing excessive searches often might be blocked permanently. "We are counting the number of searches to prevent bot activity," he added.

What If You Are Blocked?

If CoWIN portal blocks you, CoWIN support will call you to alert about unusual activity in your account. The system will log out you and you won't be able to book a slot for COVID-19 vaccination.

How to Unblock CoWIN Account?

The CoWIN system blocks users if there are multiple attempts to book a slot within a short span of time. If you are blocked, you will have to wait by not attempting to log in or generate OTPs for at least 24 few hours. One can also call 1075 to get help for resolving the issue.

