Mumbai, April 15: Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players took time out to celebrate the Tamil New Year's Day, with several of their cricketer taking part in the Kolam challenge -- a form of traditional decorative art that is drawn by using rice flour as per age-old conventions -- and also wearing traditional attire to mark the occasion.

CSK posted a video on social media of several Indian and foreign cricketers, including Narayan Jagadeesan, Devon Conway, Hari Nishaanth, and Bhagath Varma, among others, clad in white dhotis enjoying themselves and perfecting their Kolam skills.

"Kings with Kolamaavu! Super Local Challenge with the Chennai boys!" wrote CSK on twitter. The Super Kings' next assignment in the IPL is against the Gujarat Titans on April 17. The Ravindra Jadeja-led outfit had a five-day break in between, and the players indulged in a variety of activities.

The CSK players also celebrated the birthday of pacer Adam Milne, who turned 30 on April 13. Dwayne Bravo was seen singing for Milne, and the birthday boy was covered in cake, as the players had a great time. CSK’s Deepak Chahar Might Lose All of His Rs 14 Crore for IPL 2022 After Being Ruled Out With Injury.

After the contest between the CSK and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the former won to break their losing streak, left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhury caught up with RCB's Virat Kohli. Both were seen smiling in the photo. Mukesh had dismissed Kohli in the match and the day was definitely memorable for him for more than one reason.

Then, it was the meeting of the former partners-in-crime, as the Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad met his former opening partner and current RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. It was the time when jersey No. 13 (Du Plessis) met jersey No. 31 (Gaikwad).

