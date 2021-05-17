Mumbai, May 17: Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into an ‘Extremely Severe Cyclone’ category on Monday morning as it moves past the Maharashtra coast. The cyclone is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on Monday evening anytime between 8 pm to 11 pm. Areas along the Goa and Maharashtra coast reported heavy rainfall on May 16 and 17. The Konkan, parts of Maharashtra and coastal districts of Gujarat have been put on high alert. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclonic Storm to Hit Coast of Gujarat Today; Check Realtime Status Here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Cyclone Tauktae to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva between 8 pm to 11.30 pm. It can cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal parts of the state. Extremely powerful winds with speeds up to 185 kilometers per hour are expected to hit the state.

Here Are Preparations Made by The Government:

The Gujarat government has shifted more than one lakh people living in coastal areas after the IMD issued warnings of tidal waves and flooding. Several places in 21 districts received light rainfall due to the cyclone. IMD has warned that extremely heavy rainfall over the Saurashtra, Diu, and Gujarat region on Monday and Tuesday.

The Gujarat government has deployed teams of several departments to provide rescue and relief measures. Ambulances have been kept on standby to move patients in cases of emergency.

Maharashtra has already evacuated of people living in coastal areas to safety. Cyclone Tauktae has triggered strong winds with a speed of 114 kilometers per hour in Mumbai. The city is also witnessing high tides with heavy rainfall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take stock of the situation.

In Mumbai, flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have been stopped till 8 pm. The Bandra-Worli sea-link has also been closed for traffic witnessing strong winds, which has caused damage to several structures in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed for the least disruption of oxygen supply from Gujarat's Jamnagar which is the site for India's largest medical oxygen provider. Oxygen supply is of critical importance right now with lakhs of Covid patients on life support.

NDRF chief SN Pradhan told that doctors and medical staff have also been sent to the affected districts along with the response teams. In cyclone shelters, social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols are being enforced. The Air Force has also deployed two aircraft to transport NDRF personnel and 16.5 tonnes of equipment from Kolkata to Ahmedabad. The Navy is on standby in Gujarat presently.

Indian Navy warship INS Kochi has been sent for relief along the coastal areas. The cyclone has caused vast damage in Goa on Saturday and Sunday, destroying houses and electric lines. In Karnataka also 121 villages and 22 taluks have been affected by the cyclone.

The Tauktae Cyclone has brought winds with speeds between 80 to 100 km/hr along the coast of Maharashtra since Monday morning. Mumbai and other coastal districts received heavy rains. Mumbai is presently recording winds ranging with a speed of 102km/hr. The cyclone will cause extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Diu, and adjoining areas in the late hours of Monday as the landfall approaches Gujarat.

