Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani popular known as Dhirubhai Ambani the founder of Reliance Industries Ltd, will always be remembered as one of the greatest businessmen India ever had. December 28, 2020 marks the 88th birth anniversary of late Reliance stalwart. He was born in a Modh family in Gujarat on December 25, 1932. Dhirajlal was born to Hirachand Gordhandhas Ambani a school teacher. His rise to fame by establishing one of the most valued enterprises in the world remains a source of inspiration and a driving force for many young entrepreneurs years after his death. Atal Bihari Vajpayee 96th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Lesser-Known Facts About The Former PM of India.

There are innumerable stories, rumours, speculations about the life journey of Dhirubhai Ambani. However, the truth is not far from reality either. A man with no family fortune, no other type of wealth in hand, and no significant savings went on to become one of the biggest business houses in India – such is the story of Dhirubhai Ambani. His is one of the biggest real life example of Rags to Riches in India. Ram Prasad Bismil 93rd Death Anniversary: Know Interesting Facts About Revolutionary of India Who Fought Against British Rule.

Here are some interesting facts about one of the greatest business tycoons in Indian history:

Dhirubhai started entrepreneurial journey by selling bhajias to pilgrims at Mount Girnar.

He completed his matriculation at the age of 16 and moved to Aden, Yemen where he got work as a gas-station attendant for A. Besse & Co. for a salary of Rs. 300/- monthly.

Dhirubhai returned to India in 1958 with Rs. 50,000 (some sources say he had mere Rs 500 at that time) -and set up a textile trading company, Majin, along with his cousin, Champaklal Damani.

He set-up Reliance Commercial Corporation was in Narsinatha Street in Masjid Bunder in a 33 sq. m room that had one table, three chairs and a land-line phone in 1973.

Dhirubhai moved to an apartment in Altamount Road in South Mumbai and by the late 1970s his net worth stood at around Rs. 10 lakhs.

In 1977, he started his first textile mill in Naroda, Ahemdabad. His brand ‘Vimal’ was named after his nephew, Vimal Ambani.

RIL became the first private sector company to hold its annual meetings inside stadiums. This was because Dhirubhai managed to convince many rural Gujaratis to become shareholders.

In 1986 about 350,000 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting held in Cross Maidan in Mumbai.

Under his leadership, Reliance became the first company in India that raised money in international markets and the first to be listed in the Forbes 500 list.

Dhirubhai Ambani died due to second major stroke on July 06, 2002. Not many people know that his first stroke in 1986 had left his right hand paralysed.

Owing to his entrepreneurial brilliance, he won several awards such as Dean’s Medal by The Wharton School; Man of the Century in 2000 by Chemtech Foundation and Chemical Engineering World; Man of the 20th Century by FICCI; Padma Vibhushan by the Indian government. Dhirubhai Ambani’s postal stamp was released in the year 2002.

Years after his demise, Dhirubhai Ambani is still a household name. No entrepreneur has yet been able to give a competition to Reliance in Indian market. There is no denying that Dhirubhai Ambani was one of the sharpest brains in India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).