Indian observes 93rd death anniversary of Ram Prasad Bismil, one of the prominent revolutionaries of India who fought against the British rule, on Saturday. Ram Prasad Bismil attained martyrdom on December 19, 1927. He was born on June 11, 1897, at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Bismil was involved in Mainpuri Conspiracy of 1918 and Kakori Conspiracy of 1925. Bhagat Singh 113th Birth Anniversary: Know Notable Facts About India's Great Revolutionary and Freedom Fighter.

The revolutionary was also a patriotic poet and wrote in Hindi and Urdu using the pen names Ram, Agyat and Bismil. However, he became popular by his last name “Bismil”. He was an avid follower of Arya Samaj. The death sentence given to popular Arya Samaj leader Bhai Parmanand invoked sharp nationalistic ideals in him. Bhagat Singh was also impressed by Bismil. Ashfaqullah Khan 119th Birth Anniversary: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Kakori Revolutionary Who Fought Against British Rule.

Here Are Interesting Facts About Ram Prasad Bismil:

Bismil was one of the founding members of the revolutionary organization Hindustan Republican Association.

Ram Prasad Bismil could only complete his schooling till the eighth standard due to the poor financial conditions prevalent at his home.

Angered by the death sentence of Parmanand, Bismil composed a poem in Hindi titled Mera Janm.

To collect funds for the party looting was undertaken on three occasions in 1918 in Mainpuri. When the police raided the area, Bismil managed to escape. The incident is known as Mainpuri Conspiracy.

He along with Ashfaqullah Khan hatched the Kakori robbery plot wherein they looted a train in the town of Kakori in order to fund HRA.

In 1923, Ram Prasad Bismil drafted the constitution of the Hindustan Republican Association along with Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Dr Jadugopal Mukherjee.

One of his most famous poems is the ‘Sarfarsohi Ki Tamanna’.

Bismil was given the death sentence in Kakori Conspiracy. He was hanged till the death on December 19, 1927, at a young age of 30 years. The autobiography of Ram Prasad Bismil was published under the cover title of Kakori ke shaheed by Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi in 1928.

