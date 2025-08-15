Mumbai, August 15: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has officially launched the FASTag Annual Pass for private vehicle owners on Friday, August 15. The FASTag Annual Pass initiative, rolled out on the 79th Independence Day, is set to transform how private car users pay tolls on National Highways (NH) and Expressways.

The newly launched FASTag Annual Pass is available for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans at just INR 3,000. It offers up to 200 toll-free trips in a year on designated national routes, making it a highly cost-effective option for frequent travellers. Government Launches FASTag-Based Annual Toll Pass for Private Vehicles on 79th Independence Day.

How to Apply for FASTag Annual Pass

Download the Rajmarg Yatra App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

On the homepage, tap "Annual Pass" and then select "Pre-Book".

Click “Get Started” and enter your registered vehicle number.

Check eligibility and proceed with OTP verification.

Complete the process by making an online payment of INR 3,000.

Alternatively, the pass can also be activated via the official NHAI or MoRTH websites. Activation takes place within two hours after the payment, provided the FASTag is linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) and not just a chassis number. FASTag Annual Pass Coming on August 15, Independence Day 2025: What’s the Price, Who’s Eligible, How To Apply?

Key Benefits of FASTag Annual Pass

Valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Helps FASTag user save up to INR 17,000 annually on tolls.

Reduces delays at toll plazas, especially for daily commuters and intercity travellers.

Avoids repeated FASTag recharges and cuts down transaction disputes.

Makes toll budgeting easier with a one-time payment model.

It should be noted that the pass is non-transferable, works only on national highways, and is not valid on state or private toll roads. It will revert to regular FASTag mode after expiry. Users cannot use FASTag wallet balances to activate the pass.

