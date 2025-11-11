Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi, November 11: The mobile application for FASTag services, Rajmargyatra app, has rapidly climbed the Google Play rankings to 23rd overall and second in the travel category, with over 15 lakh downloads, the government said on Tuesday.

India's road network exceeded 63 lakh kilometres while the National Highway system has grown to 1,46,204 km, marking a 60 per cent increase since 2013–14, as of March 2025, an official statement said. FASTag penetration across India stood at around 98 per cent, with over 8 crore users, and the FASTag Annual Pass crossed 25 lakh users with around 5.67 crore transactions in the two months after its launch in August, the statement said. FASTag KYV Update: NHAI Simplifies Know Your Vehicle Process for FASTag Users; Check Details and Know What Has Changed.

With an impressive user rating of 4.5 stars, Rajmargyatra also became the top-performing government app just four days after the launch of the FASTag Annual Pass feature, it added. Between 2014 and 2025 alone, the country has added 54,917 kilometres of new national highways, it said.

From planning and detailed project reports (DPR) to construction, maintenance, tolling, and network upgradation, core processes are being streamlined digitally to enhance system performance and promote ease of doing business, the statement added.

The government mentioned that India’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure is evident from the Green Highways Mission and Mission Amrit Sarovar. NHAI planted 56 lakh saplings in 2023–24 and 67.47 lakh in 2024–25, taking the total to over 4.69 crore trees since the inception of the Green Highways Mission. Automatic Toll Collection System: NHAI to Roll Out Automatic Tolling With High Speed Cameras on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway and GST Roads.

Further, Mission Amrit Sarovar developed 467 water bodies and provided around 2.4 crore cubic metres of soil for highway construction, saving an estimated Rs 16,690 crore. In 2023–24, NHAI used over 631 lakh metric tonnes of recycled materials like fly ash, plastic waste, and reused asphalt for building national highways.

