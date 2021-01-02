It is the festival of sleep day today and there is nothing more exciting than a day like that for sleepyheads! Or wait, they won't even know because they are still sleeping. LOL. Sleep is like those magical moments that transport you to a different world and keep you away from all the fuss that this whole world is. You don't have to interact with anyone no responsibilities, nothing to worry about- just you and some sweet, sweet sleep. Well, not everyone will agree because some don't understand the value of it and love to wake up early. We'll really never understand such people. BUT what we can understand and completely relate to are funny memes and jokes that is are the next best thing to sleep.

Practically, when sleepyheads are not sleeping they're LOLing at funny memes and jokes. What do you think of funny memes and jokes about sleeping? Sounds like a 'dream' right?! Well, it is Festival of Sleep Day 2021 which was created for people that would like to get some “shut-eye” and relaxation after the holidays. Makes absolute sense. We all do need some time to sleep away and visit dreamland after so much fun and frolicking during the Holidays. So if you are looking for some funny sleep memes and jokes to send across to your loved ones before going to bed, you are at the right place.

Festival of Sleep Day 2021 Funny Memes & Jokes:

A similar event to this is World Sleep Day which is celebrated in the month of March! Every year this day is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance of sleep. It is not an unknown fact that good sleep is one of the most important factors contributing to human health after water and food. It is imperative that you take at least 8 hours of sleep every day.

