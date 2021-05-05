New Delhi, May 5: India is currently reeling under the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A sudden spike in COVID-19 cases is overwhelming India's healthcare system with patients struggling to find hospital bed, ICU beds, ventilator and oxygen cylinders in many cities. In order to provide information regarding available beds in hospitals and other resources, state governments and local administrations have launched online portals. Coronavirus Surge in Delhi: Enough Hospital Beds Available for COVID-19 Patients, Assures Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Amid the chaos, social media is flooded with helpline numbers and links that appear to have information regarding ICU and ventilator beds in hospitals. However, it is difficult to verify each and every number and link. Hence, LatestLY has compiled a list of official links that will provide information unoccupied beds in different hospitals in various cities. Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over COVID-19 Situation in India, Says 'Queues for Oxygen, Hospital Beds and Outside Crematorium, Thanks to Modi Govt'.

List of Official Website Links to Search for Vacant ICU, Oxygen Beds in Hospitals:

You just need to copy the link and paste it in an internet browser to check beds availability in hospitals of a particular city or state. The COVID-19 situation in India is getting grimmer day by day.

The country registered a record 3,780 deaths over the past 24 hours, and 3,82,315 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the country to 2,06,65,148. It is the 14th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past eight days.

