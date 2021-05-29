Terri Vincent is a renowned global business coach, author, speaker, wife, and mother of six. She believes that the best way to create impact is being the example through her own success.

Her company TCB – Coaching & Training, specializes in workshops, group programs, and one-on-one coaching and mentoring. Her pinnacle program, ‘Rise To The Challenge’ – is a group program for entrepreneurs to break through their own placed glass ceiling.

When supporting start-ups to enterprise-level entrepreneurs, Terri learned that many have their ideas and a degree of business know-how. Still, even with those already established, they realize there are gaps in their skills and knowledge. And it was through her own struggles; she created her winning formula of making an even greater impact and breaking through all the barriers. She has achieved this through expert connections, tools, and resources gained through her nearly twenty years of coaching and training.

When asked what is key to creating impact for all? she responded:

“Too many people rely on Governments and organizations to make the changes that the world needs to thrive, rather than just survive. However, entrepreneurs have the ability to create thriving businesses and can support their clients to do the same. This creates a ripple effect of support and financial contribution based on each individual’s chosen purpose. It needs experience and expertise, which is where I come in.”

With a solid track record of successfully turning clients from ‘Zero to Hero.’ She works hand-in-hand developing her clients, starting from nearly nothing into having a seven-figure thriving business in no less than 18 months.

It only takes one decision to act, 100% commitment to the outcome, and a phone call with Terri to work out if this is the right way forward. Visit her website, tcb.rocks now, to learn more about it.