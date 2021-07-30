Employees are undisputedly the core of an organisation’s success. A happy employee will do all they can to contribute to your business’s growth and success, whereas an unhappy one probably couldn’t care less. It’s important therefore to structure an organisation in a way where employees not only feel valued, but motivated to continually give their all. Career and leadership coach Andrea Martin brings to the table 12 years of strategy and operational leadership experience. Having led a series of high-profile operations to the tune of over $2 billion, she combines her passion for leadership, ability to foster high performing teams with career and peak performance coaching to deliver next level results for her clients.

Now focused on creating an impact at the top of the organization, Andrea believes that if C-level and senior leadership are marching to the same tune, their workforce will operate with purpose and extreme loyalty. Below she outlines the top three key factors to drive this.

Create an Intentional Culture

If you were to ask your employees to describe your organisation’s culture in five words, what would they say? Would these descriptions be consistent across the board? It’s an exercise worth trying, both to see whether you have promoted the culture you wish and to gauge how employees truly feel about it.

Workplace culture is vitally important because it actively promotes employee engagement, happiness, productivity, retention rate, positive recruitment efforts and so much more. After all, employees who enjoy coming to work will always go above and beyond for an organisation, as opposed to those who cannot wait to clock out and do the bare minimum until they are free to do so.

To create an intentional culture, think about the core values of your organisation. Are these merely words on your website, or does your workplace’s ‘personality’ actively reflect these?

Promote Trust

Just as with any relationship, the importance of trust between employer and employee is a big one. Simply put, trust means confidence. Do you have confidence in your employees? Do your employees have complete confidence in you?

Trust in the workplace needs to go both ways. Aside from increasing teamwork and collaboration, trust is very important in building morale and asserting loyalty. Employees need to be able to trust that their work will speak for themselves, and that they can readily approach management or other co-workers when any issues arise.

To create a more trustworthy workplace, implement regular one-on-one feedback sessions with employees, giving them praise where it is due, and help them strategize ways they can improve. Similarly implementing honest feedback sessions about the organisation is a great way for both employees to feel heard, and for you to see where the organisation can better accommodate their needs.

Acknowledge That Times Are Changing

Unfortunately, society has an ingrained thought that change in an organisation is a bad thing. Change can certainly be daunting, and it can also be scary as it removes us from our comfort zone. But change in the workplace is a good thing!

What many organisations fail to do is explain to their employees why changes are being implemented. Helping them to understand why such changes are needed dissuades feelings of resentment toward change, especially if said changes will help them in the long run.

Similarly, organisations need to be open to changes as asked for by employees. This doesn’t mean every request needs to be accommodated, but employers need to carefully consider requests for organisational change, especially when coming from multiple employees.

For example, many people are starting to place more importance on work/life balance. Prior to the pandemic, many organisations were resistant to allowing employees work from home, fearing it would disrupt business systems and productivity. What they have come to realise however is that technological advancements have made it possible for business to operate as usual, and many in-person meetings can be saved through emails.

Another change or organisations to consider is that the current workforce does not want to settle for status quo. Many employees have multiple passions, and by creating a space that allows them to pursue those while focusing on a bigger goal will create loyalty, satisfaction and, overall, a more positive working environment.

Each day organisations are realising that their success comes down to those they employ. By creating an atmosphere of trust, support and intention, organisations are guaranteed to boost employee morale and productivity, and achieve untapped business growth.

