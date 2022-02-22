Mumbai, February 21: Indian Navy is inviting online applications from candidates for Tradesman (Skilled) posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 1531 Tradesman (Skilled) posts. Read the latest Indian Navy notification here. The last date to apply is March 20. Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Posts in South East Central Railway Under Sports Quota at secr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For Indian Navy Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Once on Homepage, click on the ‘Join Navy’ link, and then on the 'Ways to Join' link

Click on 'civilian' tab and then on 'Tradesman Skilled'

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria For Indian Navy Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must be 10th pass and should have knowledge of English.

Age Limit For Indian Navy Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum to apply is 25 years.

Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of level 2 (Rs 19,900-Rs 63,200). Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Coal India for more information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).